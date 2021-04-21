Did You Know the Reigning ‘Miss Earth USA’ is From Standish, Maine?

Did you even realize there's actually a Miss Earth USA crown to be won? With Earth Day tomorrow (and the end of Earth Week also a day away), it seems pretty fitting to highlight the reigning Miss Earth, because she's a Mainer!

Marisa Paige Butler, according to NEWS CENTER Maine, just won the crown a few months ago, back in January. And while she unfortunately is now from away (she moved to San Diego, California, according to her Facebook page), she credits her home growing up in Standish with beginning her intense love for the planet -- there was a wildlife preserve bordering her childhood house.

Marisa isn't exactly a stranger to rocking a crown -- she was named Miss Maine USA back in 2016, Miss World America back in 2018, and this October she'll go on to the international competition for Miss Earth. As far as her life nowadays in San Diego goes, she told NEWS CENTER Maine that she's "a financial advisor by day, earth advocate by night and weekends."

Honestly, it's no shock that the reigning Miss Earth USA is from here -- have you seen how gorgeous we have it here? The coastline, the wildlife preservers -- if you're from Maine, you just get it. And if you're from away, well, you wish you did. Because we can 100% see, appreciate, and love the beauty that nature (and its Mother) has to offer.

Good luck to Marisa in the international competition this coming October. She already put us on a national map, but who knows -- maybe she'll put us on an international globe! Go show 'em how we do it in the 207, Marisa!

