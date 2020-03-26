Did You Know Bob The Builder Was A Mainer?

Yes, it is true. The American dub of the popular children's show, which originated in Britain, featured Maine native William Dufris as the voice of the titular character.

Sadly, according to the Bangor Daily News, he has passed away at the age of 62. He passed away at his South Portland home, surrounded by his family, after a battle with cancer.

Growing up in Houlton, Dufris graduated from Houlton High School in 1976. After graduating, he moved to London to do voice work for the BBC. When "Bob The Builder" began it's U. S. run, he was asked the voice Bob. In recent years, worked as a voice-over artist and audio-book narrator.

He is remembered by his family and friends as being a friendly and humble man.