Desert Of Maine In Freeport Is Expanding

Yes, Maine, the pine tree state, really does has a desert.

According to WGME News 13, the Desert of Maine owners, located in Freeport, was approved for a town zone change. The main reason for the zone change, the Desert of Maine is growing with a multi-million dollar expansion.

The hope is that the new expansion will bring a cultural and educational spin to the desert. Additionally, new a-frame cabins will be added to the campgrounds and the potential for a miniature golf course.

