Deep Purple Release Classic Sounding New Song ‘Nothing at All’
Rock legends Deep Purple will release Whoosh!, their 21st studio album, on Aug. 7 and have just served up the third single, "Nothing At All."
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers were originally set to release their new record in June, but disruptions in distribution lines and the closure of retail outlets due to the coronavirus pandemic forced the album to be pushed to later in the summer.
Fortunately, "Nothing At All" has been worth the wait, with "Throw My Bones" and "Man Alive" already released to tide fans over. It's a classic sounding Deep Purple track driven by fluttering, classical-leaning organ melodies, a delightfully at ease swagger and Ian Gillan's playful sarcasm.
Read the lyrics directly below (via Genius) and hear the new song further down the page.
I'm talking to myself again
I'm waving to a passing friend
I've know her since I don't know when
Ah, it's nothing at all
Just the few of us walk arm in arm
It's innocent and charming
The children seem to be getting along
Don't worry kids, it's nothing at all
When I hear about the dooming gloom
That's around the corner and coming soon
I take a sip of mother's room
And sit with my back to the wall
It's nothing at all
Nothing at all
And the old lady smiles
It's nothing at all
Then she blew all the leaves off my tree
And the junk that sails out seven seas
Is very nearly up to my knees
But the platitudes and pleasantries
Keep saying it's nothing at all
I feel we'll land on another day
If I close my eyes it'll go away
So bottoms up, boys, and what do you say?
Really, it's nothing at all
It's nothing at all
Nothing at all
And the old lady smiles
It's nothing at all
And the summer has gone away
Nothing at all
It's nothing at all
And the old lady smiles
It was nothing at all
Then she blew all the leaves off my tree
Deep Purple again linked up with producer Bob Ezrin (Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd, KISS) on Whoosh!, having worked with him on their previous two album, So What?! (2013) and InFinite (2017).
View the album art and track listing beneath the video and pre-order your copy here.
Deep Purple, "Nothing At All"
Deep Purple, Whoosh! Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Throw My Bones"
02. "Drop the Weapon"
03. "We're All the Same in the Dark"
04. "Nothing at All"
05. "No Need to Shout"
06. "Step by Step"
07. "What the What"
08. "The Long Way Round"
09. "The Power of the Moon"
10. "Remission Possible"
11. "Man Alive"
12. "And the Address"
13. "Dancing in My Sleep"
