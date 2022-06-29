Metallica Covers the Beatles, Deep Purple and More on New Live EP

Metallica released a live recording from the MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert at Club Nokia in Los Angeles on May 12, 2014. The performance includes covers of songs by the Beatles, Deep Purple, Ozzy Osbourne and Rare Earth.

The show paid tribute to Osbourne, whose "Diary of a Madman" closed out Metallica's set, which opened with Rare Earth's "I Just Want to Celebrate." They also played the Beatles' "In My Life"— a track Osbourne has covered — and Deep Purple's "When a Blind Man Cries."

The Deep Purple song has become a familiar cover over the years. Metallica has performed "When a Blind Man Cries" at the annual Bridge School Benefit in 2016 and at the band's All Within My Hands benefit show in 2018. The studio recording of the song is featured on 2012's Re-Machined: A Tribute to Deep Purple's Machine Head as well as the deluxe version of Metallica's 2016 album, Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct.

Watch Metallica Cover Ozzy Osbourne's 'Diary of a Madman'

Metallica has kept their archives updated and open to fans. Whether reissuing classic albums in massive deluxe box sets, constructing virtual museums or releasing professionally shot live videos from their concerts, the thrash legends have given fans plenty of opportunities to connect with their history.

The connection is also noticeable in Metallica's ongoing effort to maintain a live music database at LiveMetallica.com and nugs.net. While the regular show additions to these online databases typically come from their current tour — including recent gigs in Europe — every once in a while an older show will pop up, like the MusiCares concert.