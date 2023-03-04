Deadliest Highway in America Goes Through Five New England States

This isn't really a shocker once you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2019-2020 had the most people killed on our highways since 2006-2007. We know accidents can happen any time, and chances increase not only with speed, distracted driving, weather, time of day, and impaired drivers, but also location. That's where I-95 comes in.

So if you guessed it, then you're like me, and not shocked at all. It can be a hellish drive with traffic and congestion, especially in the Boston area, Providence, and most of Connecticut.

On I-95, 15 people were killed in car accidents every 100 miles, totaling 284 deaths.

As you know, it runs from just south of Presque Isle, Maine through Boston and Providence, along the Connecticut shoreline, into New York, through Philly, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., all the way down to Miami, Florida.

According to the The Zebra, our New England winters play a big role in the number of people killed on 95, while the Florida section of I-95 is next in line for the most fatalities. The Zebra says fatalities across the country increased more than 7% from 2019 to 2020 because of I-95.

The Zebra's research also discovered that six of the 10 of the most dangerous highways run north-south.

You can click here if you want to read more about this study and the other highways that made that top 10 most dangerous list.

