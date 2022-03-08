This weekend, daylight saving time will begin for states across the nation, including Maine.

If you are like me you have to say the phrase out loud in order to remember what exactly is going down for the time change: "fall back, spring forward". Okay, so that means we are setting our clocks ahead an hour.

Daylight Saving Begins This Sunday

This year, we will see daylight saving time begin promptly this Sunday, March 13 at 2 AM. Typically, we set our clocks forward before we go to bed so, we wake up knowing the correct time. And, perhaps this is best practice since waking up and seeing you have woken up 'later' than you usually do might cause some weird brain snafu for the rest of the day. You don't need that- just set it ahead before you go to bed.

Eastport, Bangor, and Portland's Sunrise and Sunset Times

So, with the reinstatement of Daylight Saving this Sunday, when can we expect to see the sunrise now? We already recognize that there will be more sunlight towards the end of the day then the beginning of the day so, we will be seeing sunrises happening later when the switch happens.

According to timeanddate.com, Eastport will see March 13th, our first day practicing Daylight Saving, at 6:44 AM, Bangor will see the sunrise at 6:51 AM, and Portland will see the sunrise at 6:56 AM.

With more light at the end of the day, we will see the shift of the sunset later in our day. According to timeanddate.com, Maine's first day of Daylight Saving on March 13 will see the sunset at 6:31 PM for Eastport, 6:38 PM for Bangor, and 6:44 PM for Portland.

Altogether, we will see 11 hours and 47 minutes of daylight on Sunday, which adds an additional 3 minutes of light from Saturday.

When will daylight be the most prevalent?

Enjoy the increasing daylight we will continue to see. According to timeanddate.com, on June 20 and June 21 we'll see the most amount of daylight with 15 hours 35 minutes, and 25 seconds. We will see the sunrise at that time at 4:49 AM and sunset at 8:24 PM.

