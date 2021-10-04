Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl last week (Oct. 1) shared a heartwarming story on The Graham Norton Show about how his middle daughter, the now 12-year-old Harper, received her very first piano lesson from legendary The Beatles member Paul McCartney.

Appearing on the British talk show while he was in the U.K. promoting his book The Storyteller (out Oct. 5), Dave revealed that Harper "had never taken a lesson to play any instrument at that point." Still, with Macca, "she sat down and she watched his hands. … He was showing her what to play and they wrote a song."

Dave said, "Years ago, I made friends with Paul McCartney, and his wife [Nancy Shevell] and my wife [Jordyn Blum] swapped numbers. So, every time he'd come to Los Angeles, his wife would text my wife and say, 'Hey, we're going to dinner. Would you like to come to dinner?' And, of course, my wife knows who Paul McCartney is, but I don't know if he means the same to her as he does to me — he's a Beatle, you know?."

Dave continued, "We had just had Ophelia, our youngest, and Paul and Nancy were in town. They said, 'We want to come see the new baby!' … So they come over to the house. And, of course, my kids know who The Beatles are, because I brainwashed them when they were young with all of The Beatles' music. We have wine and pizza and we're hanging out, and it was time for Paul to go."

But before the evening was over, Harper got the music lesson of a lifetime from the former Beatle after she made the funny joke of giving him a tip jar.

"There's a piano in the corner of the room and he just can't help himself," Dave said of McCartney. "He sits down at the piano and he starts playing [The Beatles'] 'Lady Madonna' in my fucking house! And my mind is blown, I can't believe this is happening. This is like the most full-circle, crazy moment of my entire life. … Harper, who I think was 5 at the time, is watching [him] on the piano. And she goes to the kitchen, she gets a coffee cup, she puts some spare change in it and puts it on top of the piano like it's a tip jar."

Dave added, "I thought, She's a Grohl."

The former Nirvana drummer's oldest, 15-year-old Violet Grohl, is already a musician in her own right — she recently released a punk cover song with her dad and contributed vocals to a Foo Fighters tune.

Dave Grohl Appears on The Graham Norton Show - Oct. 1, 2021