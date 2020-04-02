Customer Limits for Retail Stores Take Effect in Maine

As part of a statewide "Stay Healthy at Home" order, stores deemed essential in Maine will be limiting the number of people in their buildings at any one time until April 30th.

Big box stores, like Walmart and Lowe's will be limited to 100 customers in the store at a time, beginning Thursday, April 2.

Larger supermarkets including Grave's Shop 'n' Save in Presque Isle, Paradis' Supermarkets in Fort Kent and Madawaska, Hannaford stores and Andy's IGA in Houlton will be limited to 50 customers at once.

Smaller supermarkets, like Hillside, Mars Hill and Star City IGAs and Family Dollar in Caribou will have to cap the number at 15.

And most convenience stores and gas stations in Maine (smaller than 7,500 sq. feet) may only allow 5 customers in the store at one time. These numbers are subject to change.

The governor's order also requires supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores and convenience stores to step up sanitation measures to help curb the spread of the new coronavius. Most stores have already been doing so. Stores will also be enforcing physical distancing requirements for their customers and employees.

Other mandates include marking lanes with signage and floor lines to impose 6 feet of distancing, disinfect every cart and basket between customer use, and to take all reasonable steps to minimize handling of unsold merchandise.