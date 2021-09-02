Crash on Route 1 in Orient, Maine Leads to Second Crash

Maine State Police say three people escaped unharmed after two SUVs crashed Wednesday in the southern Aroostook town of Orient.

The two consecutive crashes occurred on Route 1 around noontime, according to a news release from Corp. Dennis Quint of Troop F.

The initial investigation revealed that 36-year-old Michael Bartlett of Orient was driving north with a passenger in a 2011 Dodge SUV when he apparently swerved to avoid something in the roadway. Bartlett lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole and sideswiped a tree, before ending up in the northbound lane of Route 1.

Maine State Police

State Police say that soon afterwards, 79-year-old Joan Faulkner, of Orient, who was driving south in a 2010 Toyota SUV, came upon the crash site. There were wires in the roadway, including metal guy-wires from the broken utility pole. Faulkner's SUV struck the wires, went out of control and flipped on its roof. Police say no one was injured in either crash.

Maine State Police

Bartlett was issued a criminal summons for driving an unregistered vehicle and a traffic summons for not having insurance, Quint said. Police indicated that speed was a factor in the initial crash but not the second.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Cowan’s Towing of Weston.

A crew from Eastern Maine Electric Co-operative responded to take care of the wires and the broken pole.

Corp. Quint and Trooper Noah Castonguay investigated at the crash site. Danforth Fire Department and Danforth Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

Quint said Wednesday night that the case was still under investigation.