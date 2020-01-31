County Producers Gathering for the Winter Festival Market

24 Aroostook County farmers, chefs, and artisans will have their goods and wares on display at the Winter Festival Market.

Micmac Farms’ Complex in Caribou will once again be bustling on Saturday, February 8. Guests are welcome to tour the 34,000-gallon Maine brook trout hatchery, participate in the seed catalog swap, enjoy musical guests, or enjoy a farm-to-table lunch and free coffee throughout the afternoon.

As indoor winter markets throughout the State are on an upward trend, this monthly Caribou market has seen a growth in the number of visitors, number of vendor inquiries, and the amount of revenues generated by each exhibitor.

Micmac Farms

The collaborative effort between Caribou, the Presque Isle Farmers Market, and Micmac Farms is creating opportunity for producers throughout the year. As a result, it keeps fresh local foods available to the community year-round. The Festival Market Series at Micmac Farms has no admission cost and captures the community spirit of Aroostook County.