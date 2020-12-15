Maine Looks to Boost Mental Health Resources for Farmers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s agriculture department is adding new resources about mental health for farmers and foresters in the state.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says it has added a mental health resources page to its website.

The page includes information about noticing signs of stress and tools for managing stress.

The creation of the website follows a move by the agriculture department to work with the Maine Farm Bureau on a mental health mailer about recognizing warning signs.