Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County & New Brunswick 1-12-21

AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: One Person at Presque Isle High School Tests Positive for COVID-19. Aroostook County has 673 active cases, according to the CDC report. Twenty-four people have died with COVID in the County since the pandemic began, most of them in the past six weeks.

RELATED NEWS: The Maine Legislature will consider a proposal that would require insurance companies to cover COVID-19 tests and immunizations and waive any co-payments related to them. Senate President Troy Jackson and Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau unveiled the “COVID-19 Patient Bill of Rights” on Monday. Democratic leaders say the proposal will be the first bill of the new session of the Maine Legislature.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported 21 new coronavirus infections on Monday. All individuals are self-isolating. The number of active cases in the province is up to 204 with one person hospitalized. Vaccination clinics for priority groups are planned for Edmundston, Fredericton and Saint John this week. Students at Woodstock High School and Townsview School in Woodstock will begin learning from home beginning today, and will continue remote classes for the remainder of the week.