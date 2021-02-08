Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: The Maine Center for Disease Control reported one new COVID-related death on Sunday and 154 new cases. Maine’s seven-day average for new cases has dropped to 272. Currently 123 people are hospitalized with the virus in the state. Over 142,000 people in Maine have now received their first dose of the vaccine. Nearly 53,000 Mainers are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: The CDC continues to investigate a COVID outbreak in Fort Kent area schools. There have been 11 confirmed cases at Fort Kent Elementary Schools and 8 more in the Middle/High School building.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: Public Health on Saturday announced two deaths related to COVID-19 in northwestern New Brunswick, bringing the number of deaths to 20 in the province since the start of the pandemic. Currently, the biggest outbreaks are in the Edmundston and Grand Falls area.

