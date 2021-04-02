Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: The Maine Center for Disease Control Friday is reporting 402 new coronavirus cases and one COVID-related death. Aroostook County has 11 new positive cases. Maine's seven-day rolling average for new cases is more than 250 per day. Younger Mainers are accounting for a growing number of new cases.

Maine is opening up eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to all residents age 16 or older in just a few days. Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday that eligibility will expand on April 7, instead of April 19 as previously planned. Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control said they are able to ease the age restrictions thanks to a record amount of vaccine heading to the state next week. Sixteen and 17-year-olds will need parental consent to receive their vaccination. Maine is currently offering the vaccine for everyone age 50 and older, as well as teachers and front-line health care workers.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: The provincial government announced that people 75 and older may now schedule an appointment to receive their first dose of the COVID vaccine through a regional health authority clinic or by contacting a pharmacy.

New Brunswick Public Health reported 10 new coronavirus cases Thursday. The number of active cases is up to 141. Officials have declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Manoir Belle Vue, an adult residential facility in Edmundston is officially over. Meanwhile health officials are investigating an outbreak at Foyer St-Jacques, a special care home in Edmundston.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health said, “No matter how you plan to celebrate Easter this weekend, please show kindness and respect to others by keeping your contacts low, wearing a mask and staying at home away from others if you have symptoms of COVID-19.”