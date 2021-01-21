Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: Thursday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control shows 675 new coronavirus cases and six more deaths in the state. Aroostook County has 4 new infections in today's count. The CDC is currently investigating an outbreak at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry. The resort, which employs 1,100 people, has seen a total of 25 cases since it opened for the season.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: Zones 1 - 4 remain at the Red level under the province’s recovery plan. New Brunswick Public Health yesterday reported 21 new COVID cases. The number of known active cases in the province is up to 317. Two people are hospitalized. Public Health has declared an outbreak at Manoir Belle Vue, a special care home in Edmundston. The Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team is on site providing support for residents and the facility’s clinical care team. A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at École Saint-Jacques and the school will be closed to students for three days to allow for contact tracing and testing of school staff.

