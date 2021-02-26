Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: The number of COVID deaths has topped 700 in Maine with 41 deaths reported over the past two days. There were no additional deaths in today's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control, and 178 new cases. The two-day spike stands in contrast to an overall downward trend in deaths and hospitalizations in the state over the past month.

CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says the incoming supply of vaccine is stable and growing. The state's health department expects to receive an 8 1/2% increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses next week for a total of 30,080. On top of that, nearly 9000 doses are being shipped from the federal government directly to pharmacies in Maine. So far, more than 110,000 people in Maine have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly a quarter million more have received their first dose of the vaccine and are awaiting their second shot.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported just one new coronavirus case on Thursday and 16 recoveries. The new case involves an individual in their 30s in the Edmundston region. Active cases in the province have dropped to 49.