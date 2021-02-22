Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: Monday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control 97 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths. Maine has been averaging about 135 cases per day over the past week. About 96,000 Mainers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Another 200,000 have had their first shot.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health has confirmed another COVID-related death in Edmundston. Manoir Belle Vue reported its sixth death on Sunday in the midst of a month-long outbreak that has affected 92 residents and staff. Most of New Brunswick's 87 active cases are concentrated in the Edmundston and Grand Falls region.

