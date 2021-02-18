Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

Leon Neal/Getty Images

MAINE UPDATE: Thursday's daily report from the Maine Center for Disease Control shows one COVID-related death and 218 new coronavirus cases in the state. That's the highest daily total in over a week. Over 80 thousand Mainers are now fully vaccinated from the disease. Another 186,000 have had their first shot.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported three new coronavirus cases and 15 recoveries. The number of active cases continues to drop and is now reported at 118. The Edmundston-Grand Falls region, where most of the province's cases remain at the red level under the province’s mandatory order.

Filed Under: Aroostook County, Coronavirus Update, Maine, New Brunswick
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Local News Today, Maine News
