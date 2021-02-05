Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE & AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: There are six new cases in Aroostook County Friday. Meanwhile, the CDC is investigating an outbreak at three schools in the Fort Kent area. Dr. Nirav Shah says the COVID-19 vaccination effort is ramping up across the state. Maine is now receiving about 20,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine per week. As of Friday, over 130,000 Mainers have had their first dose of the vaccine. More than 46,000 people have received their second shot.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The number of active cases continues to drop slowly in the province now at 256 known cases. Five patients are hospitalized, and two are in intensive care. Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health said, “The steps we have taken to reduce the transmission of this virus are having an impact.” She thanked New Brunswickers for following the directives from Public Health and encouraged them to keep it up. Dr. Russell said they will be reassessing the situation on Monday to determine if any changes can be made to the alert levels in the Moncton and Edmundston regions.

New Brunswick is reporting 3,020 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 17,277 doses given.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app