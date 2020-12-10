Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine

LOCAL UPDATE: The first COVID-related deaths have been reported in central Aroostook County.

Two residents of the Presque Isle nursing home who contracted COVID-19 have died from the disease.

Administrators say there are 20 active coronavirus cases at Presque Isle Rehab and Nursing Center. That includes 11 residents and 9 staff members. All are being quarantined. Two employees who tested positive for the virus in late November have now recovered. 

