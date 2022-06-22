Cooper Flagg To Play For Team USA at FIBA U17 World Cup

Cooper Flagg is heading to Malaga, Spain next month to play for the Team USA Men's Basketball U17 National Team at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup.

The 15-year-old former-Nokomis High School phenom is one of 12 U17 basketball prospects to make the team. Flagg was one of 34 players invited to a three-day training camp at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The group was then cut to 18 finalists before the final roster was announced today.

Flagg, the No. 3 ranked prospect in Class of 2025 by ESPN, is joined on the Team USA squad by Koa Peat, the No. 2 ranked prospect in the Class of '25 from Gilbert, Arizona.

Other highly touted prospects on the roster include:

Class of 2024 - No. 3 Ian Jackson (Bronx, NY), No. 7 David Castillo (Bartlesville, OK), No. 11 Karter Knox (Tampa, FL), No. 18 Johnuel "Boogie" Fland (Bronx, NY).

Class of 2023 - No. 1 D. J. Wagner (Camden, NJ), No. 4 Ron Holland (Duncanville, TX).

The 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup will feature the top 16 U17 National Teams in the world and include 56 games played over nine days from July 2-10 and will now serve as the latest opportunity for Flagg to show off his skills.