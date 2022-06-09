The owner of a construction company has died from injuries he sustained in an industrial accident in Naples.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Shane Malloy and another worker were injured when the building they were working on collapsed. 44-year-old Malloy was pinned under the roof for several minutes before being extricated. By the time rescue workers arrived, he had been freed through the use of a nearby forklift. Officials say he was transported to Bridgton Hospital and then to Maine Medical Center via Life Flight. According to the Portland Press Herald, Malloy eventually succumbed to his injuries.

A crew from Malloy Construction, Inc, which is based in Gardiner, was working on a building that houses both the Naples Marina and Captain Jack's Restaurant. Shane Malloy owns the company. His employee, 44-year-old Harold Collins of Vassalboro was also struck by the roof, but was not pinned underneath. He also sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Maine Medical Center. Officials say other workers were involved in the accident but escaped unharmed.

At the time of the incident, the roof was being assembled at ground level. It was elevated approximately 6 feet in the air, through the use of construction supports. When it collapsed, workers were both on top of and underneath the roof.

The Maine Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHA) is now investigating the industrial accident.

16 Unsolved Homicides in Maine from the Past 20 Years Anyone with information about any of these crimes is encouraged to contact the Maine State Police.