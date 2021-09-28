Connecticut Man Dies in ATV Crash in Western Maine

An all-terrain vehicle crash in western Maine late Monday afternoon claimed the life of a 47-year-old Connecticut man.

The Maine Warden Service says Sebastian Constantini of Oxford, Conn., along with his brother and a friend, were returning to the Saddleback Inn in Rangeley, Maine around 4 p.m. after a day of riding the trails.

Wardens say Constantini was leading the two other men on Potato Hill Road in Madrid down an incline and across a wooden bridge. He lost control of the Sukuki ATV after crossing the bridge and went off the road. Constantini, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious head and neck injuries.

Wardens say his brother tried to administer emergency aid, while their friend went to get help. North Star Ambulance arrived a short time later but Constantini was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say speed was a factor in the fatal crash, which occurred on Interconnected Trail System (ITS) 84/89.

