Committee Holds Hearing on Raises for Governor, Lawmakers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine committee held a public hearing on a bill that would increase compensation for the governor, lawmakers and judges.

The bill would raise the governor's salary from $70,000 to $135,000. The salary for Maine’s governor is the lowest in the nation, and it has not changed since 1987.

The bill would also increase lawmakers' salary for the next Legislature by up to $16,000 a year and raise the pay of state judges by $60,000 to $70,000 a year.

Gov. Janet Mills has not said whether she supports the pay increase. The Legislature’s State and Local Government Committee held the public hearing on Monday.