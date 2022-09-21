Comedian Lewis Black Stopped in Freeport, Maine For a Lobster Roll

There are people who rant and rave and then there's notorious comedian Lewis Black. Black has made a name for himself as the preeminent ranter, unafraid to take on touchy political issues, personal behavior and even the food he likes and dislikes. While Lewis Black may seem like a joyless human being, there are plenty of things that put a smile on his face. And one of those things is apparently stopping for a delicious lobster roll when he's visiting Maine.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Shared on Facebook by Lewis Black, on his way to perform at the Waterville Opera House over the weekend, Black and friends decided to make a pit stop along the way at the Cindy's in Freeport. It was probably the big red letters that promise lobster rolls that enticed Lewis black and his cohorts. In typical Lewis Black fashion, he enthusiastically proclaimed that the stop at Cindy's was required because "when in Maine...".

While people normally associate Lewis Black with rants that are filled with irritation and rage, Black also has positive rants about food. Check out this classic NSFW rant from a few years ago about how barbecue exists and one of the few reasons Lewis Black gets out of bed every morning.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Lewis Black is no stranger to visiting Maine. The veteran comedian has consistently scheduled tour stops throughout the Pine Tree state in recent years, including several appearances at Merrill Auditorium. Black's next edition of his 'Rantcast' will feature his thoughts and observations about his brief visit to Maine.

18 Celebrities Who Have Owned Homes In Maine From Kittery to Islesboro, some of Hollywood's biggest names have owned homes in Maine. We explore the who and where.