“Come-Back Kids” Red Sox Rally to Beat Blue Jays 8-7 [VIDEO]

It's only May 21st but it may seem safe to dub the 2021 Boston Red Sox the "Come-Back Kids" as they rallied for the 17th time this season to win their 27th game, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7, scoring 3 runs in the top of the 9th inning on Thursday May 20th.

JD Martinez blasted a 2-out 2 run homer in the top of the 9th, his 12th of the season, and 250th of his career. He finished 2-3 with 3 RBIs.

Bobby Dalbec fighting for his roster spot was 2-4 with his 5th home run and drove in 3 runs

Michael Chavis also fighting for his roster spot was 2-4 with a double.

Kike Hernandez was 2-5 and Christian Vazquez was 2-4.

Nick Pivetta started on the mound and lasted 5.0 innings. He gave up 7 hits and struck out 8 and walked 2.

Hirokazu Sawamura didn't supply the needed relief as he was tagged with 2 runs on 3 hits.

Phillips Valdez picked up the win, throwing 1.1 innings. He's now 2-0

Matt Barnes picked up his 10th save, striking out the side in the 9th.

Manager Alex Cora on the comeback win.

The Red Sox 27-18 are 1.0 game ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays, alone in 1st place. They open a 3 game series with the Philadelphia Phillies Friday night, with the pregame starting at 6:05 p.m. and first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.