Colby College Monitoring Individuals Who Visited China for Virus

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Members of a Maine college community who recently visited China are being monitored in isolation for the new virus.

The Kennebec Journal reports Colby College is keeping certain community members in isolation for as long as 14 days “out of abundance of caution” even though none of them nor anyone in the state has been confirmed to have the virus.

The school says it is isolating the individuals based on a public health guidance that has been issued for those returning from mainland China.

The vast majority of the confirmed cases are in mainland China.