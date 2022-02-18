Closings & Delays for Friday, February 18th

Drivers in Aroostook County are being urged to slow down and be careful on icy roads as rain changed to sleet and freezing rain early Friday morning. Some schools are closed today and others will delay opening for safety reasons.

Here are the latest closings and delays for Friday, February 18th:

Van Buren Schools (SAD 24) - will remain CLOSED today **UPDATE

University of Maine at Presque Isle will be closed today due to hazardous weather. The Houlton Higher Education Center will also be closed . **UPDATE

University of Maine at Fort Kent in CLOSED today

The Following schools had a two-hour delay: Presque Isle, Mapleton area schools (MSAD 1), Ashland (SAD 32), Caribou/Stockholm (RSU 39), Central Aroostook (SAD/RSU 42), Easton Schools, Washburn (SAD 45), Fort Fairfield, Limestone and Caswell.

Other Aroostook County cancellations & delays:

Meals on Wheels (Madawaska, Fort Kent, Frenchville & Van Buren areas) - cancelled Friday due to road conditions

Aroostook County Government Offices – opening late at 12 noon **UPDATE

Aroostook Agency on Aging – opening late at 10 am

Towns of Mapleton, Castle Hill and Chapman – Opening 2 hours late; will reassess at 10 am

Town of Madawaska – Opening 2 hours late

Town of Van Buren – Town office & Library are closed **UPDATE

Katahdin Trust –all branches Mars Hill north will open at 11 am

All NorState FCU branches will delay opening until 10 this morning.

The County Federal Credit Union–northern branches opening late at 9:30 am

Western New Brunswick Closings and Delays:

Schools in weather zones 1 and 2 of the Anglophone West District are CLOSED today to due weather and road conditions. That includes schools in Edmundston, Grand​​ Falls, Plaster Rock and Perth-Andover.

All schools in the District Scholaire Francophone du Nord-Ouest are CLOSED today.

CCNB - Edmundston & Grand Falls site campuses will be CLOSED. Teaching will be done online for the day.

Service New Brunswick offices in Grand Falls, Perth Andover, Plaster Rock and Edmundston will delay opening until 1:00 pm due to the road conditions.

