Class C North Baseball and Softball Heal Points – May 9

Here are the Class C North Baseball and Softball Heal Points as of Monday morning, May 9th. They reflect all the scores that have been entered as of May 8th. Best of luck to all the teams the rest of the season.

Baseball

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Bucksport 6-1 122.653 2 Orono 4-2 97.460 3 Fort Kent 3-1 96.250 4 Houlton 3-1 91.571 5 MCI 2-3 85.015 6 Central 3-3 76.349 7 Mattanawcook 3-4 74.047 8 Washington Acad 4-2 42.555 9 Dexter 2-4 37.238 10 Penquis 2-3 33.000 11 Narraguagus 2-4 29.444 12 Mt. View 4-4 28.214 13 Piscataquis 1-4 28.000 14 Calais 1-4 23.333 15 Sumner 1-5 1.666 16 GSA 0-5 0.000

Softball