Class C North Baseball and Softball Heal Points – May 9
Here are the Class C North Baseball and Softball Heal Points as of Monday morning, May 9th. They reflect all the scores that have been entered as of May 8th. Best of luck to all the teams the rest of the season.
Baseball
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Bucksport
|6-1
|122.653
|2
|Orono
|4-2
|97.460
|3
|Fort Kent
|3-1
|96.250
|4
|Houlton
|3-1
|91.571
|5
|MCI
|2-3
|85.015
|6
|Central
|3-3
|76.349
|7
|Mattanawcook
|3-4
|74.047
|8
|Washington Acad
|4-2
|42.555
|9
|Dexter
|2-4
|37.238
|10
|Penquis
|2-3
|33.000
|11
|Narraguagus
|2-4
|29.444
|12
|Mt. View
|4-4
|28.214
|13
|Piscataquis
|1-4
|28.000
|14
|Calais
|1-4
|23.333
|15
|Sumner
|1-5
|1.666
|16
|GSA
|0-5
|0.000
Softball
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Bucksport
|6-1
|151.714
|2
|Mattanawcook
|6-1
|116.714
|3
|Central
|4-2
|100.000
|4
|Sumner
|5-1
|93.333
|5
|Calais
|3-4
|68.333
|6
|Piscataquis
|2-3
|57.8666
|7
|Narraguagus
|3-3
|46.428
|8
|Dexter
|2-4
|46.000
|9
|Washington Acad.
|2-4
|36.761
|10
|Penquis
|2-3
|32.666
|11
|Houlton
|2-2
|32.500
|12
|Orono
|1-5
|20.000
|13
|GSA
|1-4
|12.000
|14
|Mt. View
|2-4
|3.333
|15
|Ft. Kent
|1-3
|2.5000
|16
|MCI
|0-6
|0.000