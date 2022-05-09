Two People Arrested and Three Children Taken into DHHS Custody

Two people were arrested in Medway May 4, and three children were put in the custody of DHHS, after a traffic stop where police found heroin, meth, a firearm and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Charges

Thirty-nine-year-old Aaron Reese and 35-year-old Crystal Reese, both from Lincoln, were charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of Schedule W Drugs and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Traffic Stop and Search of Vehicle

The incident started when Ofc Carlson from the East Millinocket Police Department pulled Aaron Reese over for a traffic violation on I-95 around 9 p.m. May 4 as Reese was leaving the Circle K on Medway.

Carlson observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle as he was talking with the occupants. A search of the vehicle found “a couple vials of suspected heroin was located on Aaron’s person, suspected meth, additional heroin, several needles, other items of drug paraphernalia and a firearm.” Aaron Resse and Crystal Reese were both arrested.

DHHS Took Custody of Three Children in the Vehicle

Three children were also in the vehicle. DHHS was contacted and took custody of the kids at the scene. The East Millinocket Police said they had “recent information concerning the welfare of Aaron, Crystal and their children.”

Ongoing Investigation

Reese and Reese were taken to the Penobscot County Jail. Police said additional charges are possible as the investigation is ongoing. Ofc Burnes and Ofc Hallett assisted Ofc Carlson.

