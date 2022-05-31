Class B North Softball and Baseball Heal Points – May 31

There are just 2 days left in the 2022 Maine High School Softball and Baseball Regular Seasons. Most schools have 1 game left, with a few still having 2 games left and Old Town having played all of their games. Here are the Heal Point Standings as of Tuesday morning, May 31st. Best of luck to everyone in their last game(s) and in the playoffs

Softball

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Nokomis 13-1 149.843 2 Ellsworth 12-3 132.692 3 Old Town 11-5 104.809 4 MDI 11-4 102.437 5 Lawrence 11-4 85.688 6 Hermon 7-8 69.161 7 Cony 7-8 66.933 8 Winslow 8-7 64.444 9 Presque Isle 6-9 60.131 10 John Bapst 8-7 50.909 11 Oceanside 5-10 48.533 12 Waterville 4-11 26.933 13 Belfast 2-13 21.600 14 Foxcroft Academy 4-10 20.007 15 Caribou 0-15 0.000

Here are the remaining games

Tuesday May 31

Oceanside at Medomak Valley 4 p.m.

Belfast at Mount View 4 p.m.

Nokomis vs. Foxcroft Academy 4:30 p.m.

Presque Isle vs. Caribou 7 p.m.

Wednesday June 1

Nokomis vs. MCI 4 p.m.

Lawrence at Maranacook 4 p.m.

Cony vs. Gardiner 4 p.m.

Hermon vs. John Bapst 4:30 p.m

Foxcroft Academy vs. Dexter 4:30 p.m.

Ellsworth at MDI 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Ellsworth 14-1 165.555 2 Old Town 10-6 124.833 3 Nokomis 11-3 121.428 4 Cony 12-3 109.720 5 Lawrence 11-4 101.130 6 John Bapst 11-4 89.805 7 MDI 8-7 69.438 8 Waterville 5-10 67.193 9 Caribou 4-11 49.522 10 Hermon 6-9 42.772 11 Oceanside 6-9 42.044 12 Foxcroft Academy 6-8 38.293 13 Belfast 4-11 28.688 14 Winslow 3-12 21.688 15 Presque Isle 1-14 17.250

Tuesday May 31

Wednesday June 1