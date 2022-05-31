During Metallica's show on Sunday (May 29), lead guitarist Kirk Hammett botched the instrumental introduction to "Nothing Else Matters," the band's 1992 power ballad from "The Black Album."

The guitarist humorously apologized to the audience at Boston Calling 2022 before proceeding.

Hammett jokingly fell to the floor after the flub, with Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo miming like he was fanning the guitarist following the onstage error from the legendary metal band. The good humor mirrored the love the Metallica members showed to their frontman, singer and guitarist James Hetfield, in a tender moment onstage elsewhere this month.

Watch the guitar mistake near the bottom of this post.

"Sorry guys, you're so kick-ass; I got distracted by how kick-ass you are," Hammett quips to the crowd in a fan-captured video from the Massachusetts musical festival that recently emerged online.

The Metallica lead guitarist in April released his first-ever solo EP, Portals, just in time for Record Store Day that month. Several weeks ago, he suggested he intends to keep working on solo material.

Metallica, together for over 40 years, are currently touring the world. See their upcoming dates under the video. Several new comprehensive documentaries about the band are rolling out now.

Hetfield's 21-year-old son, Castor, recently released his first album with his band, Bastardane. A toilet fashioned after Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich will soon go on display at a Danish museum.

Last year, Ulrich said that it was "way too early" to talk about a new Metallica studio album, although the band has seemingly been working on one in spurts.

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Messes Up "Nothing Else Matters" Intro - May 29, 2022

Metallica 2022 Tour Dates

June 15 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 17 – Landgraaf, Netherland @ Pinkpop

June 19 – Florence, Italy @ Florence Rocks

June 22 – Prague, Czech Republic, @ Prague Rocks

June 24 – Hockenheim, Germany @ Download

June 26 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 29 – Frauenfeld, Switzerland @ Frauenfeld Rocks

July 1 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

July 3 – Bilbao, Spain @ Rock Day

July 6 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool

July 8 – Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive

July 28-31 – Chicago, Ill. @ Lollapalooza

Aug. 11 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium

Aug. 14 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park