Chris Cornell’s Family Reaches Court Settlement With Singer’s Doctor

Chris Cornell's family has reached a confidential settlement regarding the 2018 lawsuit which was filed against Robert Koblin, the late Soundgarden and Audioslave singer's doctor who prescribed "mind-altering" drugs before Cornell's suicide in 2017.

The lawsuit was originally filed by Chris Cornell's widow, Vicky, in Los Angeles Superior Court, where it was alleged that Dr. Koblin prescribed the frontman Lorazepam (also known as Ativan) as early as 2015, without ever having performed a formal exam on him.

It has been said that Cornell was prescribed more than 940 doses of the medication, which was being used to treat anxiety, over the last 20 months of his life.

Deadline reports that the Cornell family attorney stated in court papers which were filed in April 2, "After years of litigation and settlement negotiations, plaintiffs and (Koblin and Robertson Cardiovascular Center LLC ) have reached a confidential settlement agreement to resolve all claims asserted by each plaintiff. Unfortunately, as with many celebrity cases, this action has also attracted the attention of troubled individuals who have harassed plaintiffs, including by threatening the life and safety of plaintiffs Toni Cornell and Christopher Nicholas Cornell."

Court approval is needed for part of the settlement, as it involves the offspring of Chris and Vicky, all of whom are currently minors. Deadline also reports that a followup hearing is slated for July 26 before Judge Michael E. Whitaker.

The lawsuit additionally noted that Chris Cornell had a "well-known history of past substance abuse and chemical dependency," a pertinent fact when concerning medication that is also known to cause addiction and withdrawals.

In reference to the 940 prescribed doses in a 20-month span at the end of the rocker's life, the lawsuit suggested, "At no time during this period did Dr. Koblin conduct a medical examination of Mr. Cornell, perform any laboratory studies, obtain an interim history or do any type of clinical assessment of Mr. Cornell. He did not even physically see or speak to Mr. Cornell during this period."

In total, Dr. Koblin was alleged to have engaged in negligence, willful misconduct and failure to obtain informed consent and that Lorazepam "was known to increase the risk of suicide by severely impairing judgment and rational thinking and by lessening impulse control" in those with a history of substance abuse and/or dependency.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website. Resource information is provided for free as well as a chat message service. To speak directly to a professional, call 1-800-273-8255. You are not alone and help is available. Every life is important.