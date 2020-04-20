Chris Cornell didn't only leave behind a massive legacy, he left behind some great genes as well. His 15-year-old daughter Toni, who slowly began her own music journey over the last few years, performed a stunning cover of Temple of the Dog's "Hunger Strike" for the MusiCares organization.

The video was produced by LiveXLive, and hosted by music personality Matt Pinfield, who cited his long-term friendship with the late vocalist in the video's introduction. "He was, of course, one of the greatest rock singers of all time in my opinion," Pinfield proclaimed.

The video flips over to young Toni, sitting in her dad's home studio with an acoustic guitar. "I'm gonna sing one of my favorite songs for you guys. I love you daddy, and I hope I do this some justice," she expresses.

All proceeds for the performance went to MusiCares to provide relief for Covid-19. Watch the video below.

Altruism runs in the Cornell family. In early March, Toni donated $20,000 that she raised covering Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U," which was also covered by her father, to the International Rescue Committee to help Syrian families. Cornell and his wife Vicky also have a foundation to benefit vulnerable children around the world.