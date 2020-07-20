15 Best Chris Cornell Covers: Solo, With Soundgarden + More

Chris Cornell was one of the strongest musicians in rock. He was an incredible singer, a multi-instrumentalist and a prolific songwriter.

After a life fronting Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog and Audioslave, as well as releasing several solo albums, Cornell left behind an extensive catalog of songs. However, he's also covered many works written by other artists, some of which even became hits for him.

To celebrate the life and talent of the late vocalist, we've compiled a list of some of his absolute best covers. Many of them were done live, some were studio performances. Some were while he was onstage with his bandmates and others were done solo. They aren't in any particular order, either, because face it — it's hard ranking someone's performances when they're pretty much always stellar.

(And check out the previously unreleased cover of Guns N' Roses' "Patience," which just got released today, here.)