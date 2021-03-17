Chocolate Festival in Aroostook County, April 3rd, 2021

Calling all chocolate lovers! On April 3rd from 11am-3pm, Aroostook Relay teams and community groups will gather at the Aroostook Centre Mall with one goal in mind: to sell chocolate to the masses!

This is the 7th year this event has taken place and Heidi Estabrook, coordinator of the event, is hopeful this will be the most successful one yet. “We are jumping for joy that the Chocolate Festival is back after having to cancel last year’s event” says Estabrook. “It’s my all-time favorite fundraiser to benefit Relay For Life. Some would say the Chocolate Festival is an Easter tradition here in The County and puts a smile on everyone's face.”

Teams will set up kiosks inside the mall, filled with wrapped chocolate goodies for community members to purchase. They will be selling individual sized treats perfect to fill those last-minute Easter baskets or for a sweet treat on the go. The event will also offer full-sized cakes, pies, and desserts for purchase.

“Like many community groups, 2020 threw us quite a curveball, but we are so excited to be back this year raising some much needed funds for the American Cancer Society” says Jordyn Madore, Event Lead for Aroostook Relay. “While most fundraising efforts across Maine and nationwide came to a halt, their programs and services continue, so our cancer community needs support now more than ever before. The Chocolate Festival is one of our most successful fundraisers and is a great opportunity for us to host an event for our community and to raise money for a great cause.”

In addition to the Chocolate Festival, Madore says Aroostook Relay has several additional events scheduled throughout the year for the community to enjoy. Aroostook Relay is currently hosting a cash calendar raffle ticket event, with tickets on sale through the end of March. “Later this year, we have a 5K Event, ATV Ride, and community celebration in the works, along with several other small fundraisers. We want to provide as many opportunities as possible for our community to get involved in our new event format and would love to see both returning and new faces participate” says Madore.

The Chocolate Festival event will follow State of Maine and Maine CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Admission is free, with chocolate items available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the Aroostook Relay event and the American Cancer Society. For more information and full description of event guidelines, contact Jordyn Madore at rflaroostook@gmail.com, or visit the event’s Facebook page: Aroostook Relay360.