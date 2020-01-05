Update: Talinda Bennington corrected the date of her wedding in a tweet, revealing she was actually married on Jan. 4 and not New Year's Eve as had previously been reported by TMZ. Her tweets on the matter can be read below.

Congrats are in order for Talinda Bennington, Chester Bennington's widow, who according to TMZ remarried on New Year's Eve in Hawaii.

According to the TMZ report, Bennington wed L.A. County firefighter Michael Fredman at the Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii according to sources close to the family. Bennington's children - son Tyler and twins Lilly and Lila -- were in attendance along with other friends and family members.

Back in September, Talinda announced her engagement to her "angel on earth," stating, "I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy, that a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you." She added, "My family, friends and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms."

While Bennington has found love again, she continues to honor the memory of her late husband. In the aftermath of his suicide in 2017, she founded the 320 Changes Direction organization to focus on mental health issues and will be launching the inaugural 320 Festival this May in Los Angeles. For additional details on the event, check here.