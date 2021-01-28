Cheap Trick Announce New Album, ‘In Another World’

Cheap Trick announced the release of their 20th album, In Another World. The album will be available on April 9.

The veteran band also released the first single from the record, “Light Up the Fire.”

The follow-up to 2017’s Christmas Christmas will be available in standard CD and digital formats along with blue and spattered vinyl at independent record stores and as a limited-edition picture disc at Target.

“Produced by longtime associate Julian Raymond, In Another World sees Cheap Trick doing what they do better than anyone – crafting indelible rock ‘n’ roll with oversized hooks, mischievous lyrics and seemingly inexorable energy,” BMG said in a statement.

You can listen to "Light Up the Fire" below.

The press release notes that the album “further showcases Cheap Trick at their most eclectic, touching on ... distinct sounds and song approaches, from the swampy Chicago blues number “Final Days” (featuring fiery harmonica from Grammy Award-nominated singer and Wet Willie frontman Jimmy Hall) to a timely rendition of John Lennon’s still-relevant “Gimme Some Truth,” originally released for Record Store Day Black Friday 2019 and featuring the instantly recognizable guitar sound of erstwhile Sex Pistol Steve Jones. As irresistible and immediate as anything in their already awesome catalog, In Another World is Cheap Trick at their irrepressible best, infinitely entertaining and utterly unstoppable.”

You can see the album's track listing below.

The band also announced some new tour dates, starting with U.K. appearances in April and followed by North American dates from April to October, some of which are rescheduled from last year.

The statement notes that the coronavirus lockdown had forced Cheap Trick off the “endless highway” for the longest period of their career and that they intended to return “as soon as they can.”

“This band is held together by music," singer Robin Zander said. "It’s the super glue that keeps us writing and putting records out. The reason we started the band in the first place was to tour and write songs and put records out. If all that went away, there would be no point then, would there?”

BMG

Cheap Trick, ‘In Another World’ Track Listing

1. “Here Comes the Summer”

2. “Quit Waking Me Up”

3. “Another World”

4. “Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll”

5. “The Party”

6. “Final Days”

7. “So It Goes”

8. “Light Up the Fire”

9. “Passing Through”

10. “Here’s Looking At You”

11. “Another World Reprise”

12. “I’ll See You Again”

13. “Gimme Some Truth”