Cheap Trick Play 66 Different Songs During Four-Night Vegas Run

Cheap Trick played 66 different songs during their four-night Las Vegas residency recently, with only eight repeats among the 84 total tracks.

The live run — staged at the city’s STRAT Theater on Feb. 25, Feb. 26, March 4 and March 5 — featured the following repeats: "Surrender," "Goodnight," "The Flame," "Dream Police," "Hello There," "California Man" (the Move cover), "On Top of the World" and "Voices."

The group found creative ways to mix things up throughout the shows. They dusted off several cuts for the first time in years: Just scratching the surface, "One on One" hadn’t been played since 1982, "I Can’t Understand It" since 1990, "Little Sister" since 1986 and "It’s Only Love" since 1987. Meanwhile, "If You Need Me," a deep cut from 1990’s Busted, even earned its live debut.

They also sprinkled in a handful of cover songs, including five in their March 5 set (the Beatles’ "She Said She Said" and "Magical Mystery Tour," David Bowie’s "Rebel Rebel," John Lennon’s "Gimme Some Truth" and Dobie Gray’s "The 'In' Crowd").

Watch Cheap Trick Perform in Las Vegas on Feb. 25, 2022

Music journalist Scott Heisel pointed out the band's diverse set list on Twitter. For a full statistical rundown, check out the tour page on Setlist.fm.

Cheap Trick are scheduled to launch an Australian tour on March 11 in Newcastle East; that run continues through late March, followed by a brief pause and a spring tour in Canada featuring a pair of dates with ZZ Top. A North American trek with Rod Stewart kicks off June 10 in Vancouver and stretches through mid-September, leading to a handful of U.K. dates. Ticket information is available on the band's website.