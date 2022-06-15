Rod Stewart Kicks off 2022 Tour With Cheap Trick: Set Lists

Rod Stewart launched his 2022 North American tour last night at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles with special guests Cheap Trick.

He opened his set with another tribute to Robert Palmer, once again performing 1986's "Addicted to Love" as he did during May concerts in Las Vegas. Stewart has called Palmer a "good mate of mine."

Eschewing tracks from his most recent album, 2021's The Tears of Hercules, Stewart instead gave the crowd a career-spanning set that stuck to his most well-known hits. He touched on '80s favorites like "Young Turks" and "Some Guys Have All The Luck," while also making room for earlier chestnuts like "You Wear It Well" and "Maggie May." The lone entry from Stewart's era with Faces came in the form of the staple "Ooh La La."

Earlier, Cheap Trick powered through a raucous 13-song opening set that packed in a power hour's worth of classics like "Dream Police," "Surrender" and "I Want You to Want Me." "Downed," from 1977's In Color, was a particular highlight of their performance. You can view the set lists for Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick below.

Stewart's North American shows in Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego, Phoenix and Denver were recently rescheduled, reportedly due to "production delays." Those concerts will now take place in 2023. Later this year, Stewart will return for a five-date Las Vegas residency, followed by a string of U.K. shows in November and December and another batch of North American dates in 2023.

He's indicated that these shows might be the last to feature his catalog of hits. Instead, Stewart tells Forbes that he'd like to focus on the Great American Songbook. He's currently working on an album in that genre with pianist Jools Holland.

"I want to move on and just do the classics and the swing stuff, but I don't want to be singing 'Hot Legs' when I'm 80," he said. "I'm not retiring, but this will be the last time we do these songs in America. I just want to make a clean sweep. I want to go on tour with a big band and just play this stuff that I love. It's a different entity to rock 'n' roll, although that's where it all came from. The way we are doing these songs is with a back beat. I wish I could describe it. On '23, I'll go to Brazil and wrap it all up."

Stewart's current North American tour will conclude on Sept. 3, in Tampa, Fla.

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick, 6/7/22, Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, Calif.

Rod Stewart

1. "Addicted to Love" (Robert Palmer cover)

2. "You Wear It Well"

3. "Ooh La La" (Faces cover)

4. "Having a Party" (Sam Cooke cover)

5. "It Takes Two" (Marvin Gaye & Kim Weston cover)

6. "Some Guys Have All the Luck" (the Persuaders cover)

7. "Forever Young"

8. "The First Cut Is the Deepest" (Cat Stevens cover)

9. "I'd Rather Go Blind" (Etta James cover)

10. "Maggie May"

11. "Young Turks"

12. "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?"

13. "Rhythm of My Heart" (Marc Jordan cover)

14. "Call Me" (Blondie cover)

15. "I Don't Want to Talk About It" (Crazy Horse cover)

16. "Handbags and Gladrags" (Mike d'Abo cover)

17. "Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)"

18. "You're In My Heart (The Final Acclaim)"

19. "Have I Told You Lately" (Van Morrison cover)

20. "Hot Stuff" (Donna Summer cover)

21. "Baby Jane"

22. "Sweet Little Rock & Roller" (Chuck Berry cover)

Cheap Trick

1. "Hello There"

2. "Dream Police"

3. "California Man"

4. "He’s a Whore"

5. "Light Up the Fire"

6. "If You Want My Love"

7. "Ain’t That a Shame"

8. "Downed"

9. "I Know What I Want"

10. "The Flame"

11. "I Want You to Want Me"

12. "Surrender"

13. "Goodnight Now"