Cause of Frenchville Elementary School Fire Still Undetermined

Investigators from the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office say extensive damage at the Elementary School in Frenchville may prevent them from determining the cause of the blaze.

The Frenchville Fire Department responded to the Dr. Levesque Elementary School just before 7 a.m. Sunday. Crews arrived to find heavy fire in the roof of the building.

Fort Kent, Madawaska, St. Agatha and North Lakes Fire Departments also responded to assist in fighting the fire. The building's metal roof made it difficult for firefighters to get to the flames. Gusty winds also hampered efforts to bring the blaze under control.

The main portion, known as the "White Wing," which included the gymnasium and some classrooms was a complete loss. Firefighters were able to save the section of the school known as the “Red Wing," which included the 70-year-old original building and an addition built in the 1980s.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office responded to the scene Sunday and returned Monday to complete their assessment and scene examination. Investigators have determined that the fire started in a space in the wall and ceiling between the gymnasium and the school nursing station.

Officials say there were several electrical components in the area which may have sparked the fire. Due to the amount of damage, and the use of heavy equipment, the exact cause of the blaze is undetermined. Fire Marshal investigators said there is no evidence to suggest foul play.

There were no injuries reported.

The Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville serves students in grades K-6. School administrators are working on a plan for the upcoming school year.