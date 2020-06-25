Carlos Santana’s ‘Stunning’ Home Is for Sale for $3 Million

Nearly a year and a half after purchasing a home in Anahola on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, Carlos Santana is looking to sell it for $2.995 million, $300,000 more than he paid for it in February 2019.

The listing is held by Harvest Edmonds of Emerald Isle Properties, who notes that the "stunning home" sits on 1.48-acres on a hill that offers views of the ocean from its three bedrooms. Edmonds mentions that it's currently owned by the Santana guitarist, adding that it "captured his heart when he first moved to Kauai." When Santana bought the place, it was learned that the house's name is Nohona Ke Moe’uhane, which translates to “memories you’ll treasure for the rest of your life.”

The 3,938-square-foot home sits at the end of a long, palm-lined driveway, which is accessible via gated entry. The three bedrooms each have an en suite bathroom and open up to the outside, where a 1,313-square-foot deck -- newly refurbished deck with Ipe wood -- features a six-person jacuzzi, a blue glass fire pit, plenty of space for entertaining and a brief walk to the beach. A guest cottage, complete with its own spa and lanai, adds another bedroom and bathroom.

Floor-to-ceiling windows line the living room, which the Los Angeles Times says has exposed beams and clerestories, and the gourmet kitchen contains an island with a six-burner stove, stainless steel appliances and solid granite countertops. You can see pictures of the property below.

Santana had planned to tour this summer, with support from Earth, Wind & Fire. But as with everything else in the music industry this year, it has been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.