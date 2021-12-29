Caribou Wrestling Meet – December 29 [RESULTS]
8 High School Wrestling Teams traveled to Caribou High School on Wednesday, December 29th for a Wrestling Meet. Teams competing included Caribou, Dexter, Ellsworth, Fort Kent, MDI, Piscataquis Community High School (PCHS), Sumner and Washington Academy.
Here are the results
106 Pounds
- Brody Anderson - Caribou
- Ariel Strumbaugh - Fort kent
120 Pounds
- Jack Desjardins - Fort Kent
- Izzy Lamb - Washington Academy
- Luke Horne - Ellsworth
126 Pounds
- Siobhan Duffy - Washington Academy
- Dawson Toney - Washington Academy
132 Pounds
- Karson Tibbette - PCHS
- Molly Sipple - PCHS
- Gianna Anderson - Ellsworth
- Joelyn Parlin - Caribou
138 Pounds
- Nate Bock - PCHS
- Logan Blanchette - MDI
- Grayson Mote - Ellsworth
- Xavier Newell - Washington Academy
145 Pounds
- Nate Hotchkiss - Caribou
- Carter Desjardins - Fort Kent
- Nick Jacobs - MDI
- Neaven Little - Washington Academy
152 Pounds
- Alex Zeller - PCHS
- Tom Omeara - Caribou
- Cam Allen - Dexter
- Josh Richardson - Sumner
160 Pounds
- Lucas Theriault - Fort Kent
- Braydon Flagg - Dexter
- Dominic Zeller - PCHS
- Christian McDougal - Caribou
170 Pounds
- Edward Cooley - Caribou
- Evan Davidson - MDI
- Freddie Beam - Dexter
- David Tuttle - PCHS
182 Pounds
- Nathan Schobel - Dexter
- Isaiah Bagley - PCHS
- Zac Crabtree - Washington Academy
- Josh Wedge - MDI
195 Pounds
- David Race - Dexter
- Max Ryan - Caribou
220 Pounds
- Dominic Cookson - PCHS
- Casey Ryan McDonald - Ellsworth
- Alex Race - Dexter
- Mason Rose - MDI
285 Pounds
- Gage Sinclair - Dexter
- Josh Lagassie - Dexter
- Gracie Talbot - PCHS
- Ashton Thomas - MDI
Thanks to Josh Frost and Sam Hughes for the results