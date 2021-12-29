Caribou Wrestling Meet – December 29 [RESULTS]

Caribou Wrestling Meet &#8211; December 29 [RESULTS]

8 High School Wrestling Teams traveled to Caribou High School on Wednesday, December 29th for a Wrestling Meet. Teams competing included Caribou, Dexter, Ellsworth, Fort Kent, MDI, Piscataquis Community High School (PCHS), Sumner and Washington Academy.

Here are the results

106 Pounds

  1. Brody Anderson - Caribou
  2. Ariel Strumbaugh - Fort kent

120 Pounds

  1. Jack Desjardins - Fort Kent
  2. Izzy Lamb - Washington Academy
  3. Luke Horne - Ellsworth

126 Pounds

  1. Siobhan Duffy - Washington Academy
  2. Dawson Toney - Washington Academy

132 Pounds

  1. Karson Tibbette - PCHS
  2. Molly Sipple - PCHS
  3. Gianna Anderson - Ellsworth
  4. Joelyn Parlin - Caribou

138 Pounds

  1. Nate Bock - PCHS
  2. Logan Blanchette - MDI
  3. Grayson Mote - Ellsworth
  4. Xavier Newell - Washington Academy

145 Pounds

  1. Nate Hotchkiss - Caribou
  2. Carter Desjardins - Fort Kent
  3. Nick Jacobs - MDI
  4. Neaven Little - Washington Academy

152 Pounds

  1. Alex Zeller - PCHS
  2. Tom Omeara - Caribou
  3. Cam Allen - Dexter
  4. Josh Richardson - Sumner

160 Pounds

  1. Lucas Theriault - Fort Kent
  2. Braydon Flagg - Dexter
  3. Dominic Zeller - PCHS
  4. Christian McDougal - Caribou

170 Pounds

  1. Edward Cooley - Caribou
  2. Evan Davidson - MDI
  3. Freddie Beam - Dexter
  4. David Tuttle - PCHS

182 Pounds

  1. Nathan Schobel - Dexter
  2. Isaiah Bagley - PCHS
  3. Zac Crabtree - Washington Academy
  4. Josh Wedge - MDI

195 Pounds

  1. David Race - Dexter
  2. Max Ryan - Caribou

220 Pounds

  1. Dominic Cookson - PCHS
  2. Casey Ryan McDonald - Ellsworth
  3. Alex Race - Dexter
  4. Mason Rose - MDI

285 Pounds

  1. Gage Sinclair - Dexter
  2. Josh Lagassie - Dexter
  3. Gracie Talbot - PCHS
  4. Ashton Thomas - MDI

Thanks to Josh Frost and Sam Hughes for the results

 

 

