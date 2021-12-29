Rush Celebrated in Upcoming Pinball Machine

Rush music and iconography will be celebrated in an upcoming pinball machine.

While no release date is currently available, Stern Pinball announced they will virtually showcase the product at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, which runs Jan. 5 through Jan. 8, 2022.

A teaser video is filled with nods to the Rush catalog: soundtracked by snippets of “The Spirit of Radio” and “Tom Sawyer,” visually anchored by nods to the owl from the Fly by Night cover and a clock that recalls the Clockwork Angels art.

While the clip doesn’t specify how the songs are utilized, a climactic list includes the following: “La Villa Strangiato,” “Subdivisions,” “Headlong Flight,” “Tom Sawyer,” “One Little Victory,” “Cygnus X-1 Book I,” “Fly By Night,” “The Spirit of Radio,” “Limelight,” “Far Cry,” “Freewill,” “Cygnus X-1 Book II,” “The Big Money,” “Red Barchetta,” “2112,” “Bastille Day” and “Working Man.”

You can watch the video below.

“CES is one of our favorite events and the perfect place to showcase Insider Connected,” said Gary Stern, Chairman, and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc., in a statement. “This technology will transform how players interact with pinball machines, including our newest hit game, Rush.”

Stern Pinball’s other recent titles include machines celebrating the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Kiss, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Aerosmith and AC/DC. In October 2020, Guns N’ Roses teamed with Jersey Jack Pinball to create their own “Not in This Lifetime” game, named after the band’s massively profitable tour.

In mid-December, Rush opened their vaults to share previously unreleased photos from their Moving Pictures cover shoot. The outtakes, captured by photographer Deborah Samuel, were made available in a collection featuring three alternate front covers, three alternate back covers and 12 interior album art shots of Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee.