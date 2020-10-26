Cam Newton Confident He Can Recover from Dismal Outing

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Cam Newton played his worst game of the season in New England's 33-6 loss to the 49ers, completing 9 of 15 passes for a season-low 98 yards and three interceptions before being replaced by Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter.

In his two games since returning from reserve/COVID-19 list, he is 26 of 40 for 255 yards, no touchdowns and five picks.

He says he takes full responsibility for the shortcomings, but insists it’s nothing physical or mechanical and nothing that can't be fixed going forward.