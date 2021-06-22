Bring the Family to Rockin’ on Riverside, Presque Isle, Maine

Rockin' on Riverside is back again this Thursday evening, June 24, 2021.

If you’re looking for a fun time in Presque Isle, Maine with family and friends then this is the summer concert series for you. You probably already know that because you go to as many of the shows as possible - maybe even all the shows.

It’s free and full of fun activities like the live music, food trucks, vendors and places to relax and enjoy good company.

This year, there’s a new look to Rockin’ on Riverside. The bands set up and play next to the water and the beer tent is conveniently located at the gazebo.

The new layout creates a lot of space for you to browse the vendors' tables along the street. Bring your appetite for the food trucks. They serve up some of the best meals around. The truck are also lined up on the street to make it easy to see what you want to eat.

The nice grassy area is great for setting up your lawn chairs (make sure you bring your own), spreading out a blanket or finding a nice place to stand and socialize.

Make note that the parking area from Riverside Drive to Chapman Road is closed from 3:30 pm to 9 pm on the day of the shows.

The music starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 8:30 p.m. every other Thursday.

The schedule is great with incredible local acts. Wally and The Virginian play on Thursday, June 24, Star City Syndicate will take you higher on Thursday July 8, Too Far North is bringing the groove, Thursday, July 22, No Pressure rocks it out under the County sky on Thursday, August 5, and Common Crossing sets the perfect mood on Thursday, August 19.

Have a rockin’ time and tell your friends to share this with others.