Queen legend Brian May underwent a successful operation on his left eye on Thursday (May 20), with the rocker keeping fans abreast of the ophthalmological journey via selfies on social media.

May didn't specify the reason for his operation, as Ultimate Classic Rock pointed out, but it appeared to be a routine outpatient procedure. Only a couple of hours after sharing an initial post revealing the surgery, the guitarist uploaded a new image of himself, this time wearing an eye patch.

"I really didn't feel a thing," May reported post-surgery. "It was all done with local anesthetic and a tiny bit of sedation — so I was conscious throughout the whole thing — and [I'm] fascinated by this amazing procedure. Only about 20 mins. The patch stays on until tomorrow morning. It's an iPatch! So obviously I'll soon have to take it off and put it back on again! Big thanks to my eye surgeon, the brilliant Robin Hamilton, and my anesthetist, Con, and all the lovely folks at the London Clinic who have taken care of me so kindly."

Hours earlier, as the musician was getting prepped for the operating table, May clarified which eye was to undergo the procedure while he mused on his reflection in the mirror.

"It's the LEFT eye that's marked for treatment," the Queen icon noted. "A straight selfie (unless hooked up directly to a live IG or similar) doesn't laterally invert your face — but a mirror does! Funny, why do I instinctively prefer the raw mirror image — with my face reversed left to right? I guess we are all so accustomed to seeing our faces in the mirror that we get used to it. Maybe that's why most of us hate most photographs of ourselves!"

May's quite comfortable sharing health updates with fans. Last year, the musician made no secret that he injured his butt muscle in what he described as an "over-enthusiastic gardening accident."

In other recent news related to Queen, Z2 Comics will release a graphic novel about late Queen singer Freddie Mercury called Lover of Live, Singer of Songs this November, as Rolling Stone reported.