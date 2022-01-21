Brian May to Guest Star on Kids’ TV Show

Queen guitarist Brian May revealed details about his acting debut, which will be seen on the BBC kids’ show Andy and the Band in the U.K. next week.

It revolves around the adventures of a band, the Odd Socks, as they make music and deal with issues faced by young people today. May appears as the “Godfather of Rock” and plays on a song called “Planet Rock” during the episode. The track will also be released as a single next month.

May said he originally refused the invitation to appear – until he read the script. “It was very moving because it’s a great story,” he said (via NME). “It’s such a lovely look into what happens to kids and how they lose their confidence and what can be done.” He hailed the show’s “anti-bullying campaign,” noting "it must give so many kids confidence who have lost their belief because they’re regarded as something different, a bit odd, and they get bullied. These things are very serious; I have grandchildren now, and I know, all over again, what happens in schools, and it’s so easy for a kid to be marginalized. You don’t realize how much damage that can do to kids. So it’s grown-ups that need to be educated, not just the kids.”

He said the single "is a good song. I didn’t write it, [but] I did contribute. I’m a person who can’t help sticking my oar in so we did collaborate on it.” He added that adults who’ve seen the episode were “very moved” and that “some of them have cried, which is great.”

The program’s host, Andy Day, said, “Andy and the Band is a show about celebrating differences and taking on the world in your very own way. It features my real-life band, Andy and the Odd Socks, and truly is a family show, packed full of musical references for parents to enjoy along with their kids.” He added that "working with Brian has been a musical dream come true as I am huge Queen fan, but most importantly he completely understood the ethos and message of inclusivity we share in everything we do.”

The episode of Andy and the Band will be made available on BBC iPlayer on Jan. 24, then it airs on the CBBC channel on Jan. 27. The track “Planet Rock,” billed as Andy and the Odd Socks featuring Brian May, will be released on Feb. 18.