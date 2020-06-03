Brewer Deputy Mayor Accused Of Filing A False Police Report

According to the Bangor Daily News, Thomas Morelli, deputy mayor for the city of Brewer, has been charged with filing a false police report.

On Monday, June 1st, Morelli told police that someone had hacked his Facebook account and used it to post racist comments about the killing of George Floyd. Floyd, an African-American man from Minneapolis, was killed by a police officer on Memorial Day.

In a statement, Morelli said:

"I am ashamed of my comments and behavior. The public trust of a City Councilor is vital to the citizens, and I breached that with my participation in Facebook trolling. What has occurred is not worthy of a public official."

The specifics of the post, other than it pertained to the killing of George Floyd, were not disclosed.

Thomas Morelli was issued a summons and has resigned from his post as deputy mayor for the City of Brewer.

A Class D, filing a false report is punishable by less than a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.